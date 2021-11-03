‘Amazing impact.’ 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic weekend resulted in $48.8 million for Charlotte businesses

Over the course of three days 85,000 people visited the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The results of the economic impact study for the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic Games that happened over Labor Day weekend in Charlotte have been released.

The two games featuring App State vs ECU on Sept. 2 and Georgia vs Clemson on Sept. 4 had an estimated economic impact of $48.8 million for the Charlotte region.

The two games also resulted in $26.2 million in direct visitor spending and $1.47 million in Mecklenburg County sales and hospitality taxes, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

“These numbers are just one indicator that demonstrate the amazing impact sports can have on our great city,” said CSF Board of Directors co-chairs Andrea Smith and Johnny Harris.

With these games being some of the first major events to happen in Charlotte after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, their impact is especially felt by the hospitality industry that was hit so hard.

HOTEL STATISTICS

The 28,623 hotel rooms booked on Sept. 4 set a single day record for Mecklenburg County that was 2,471 rooms higher than the previous record. Friday, Sept. 3 night saw 25,487 rooms booked which was good enough for the 4th best single night in the county.

Overall, the two games generated 64,994 overnight stays.

The 3-day hotel revenue total across Mecklenburg County topped $10.7 million, collectively the fourth largest event Charlotte has hosted in regards to hotel rooms booked.

Uptown hotel rates peaked on Sat. night at $315.51, the highest rates of any event other than the 2019 NBA All-star Game.

Attendance

Combined, 110,939 people attended a Duke’s Mayo Classic Game.

This includes the announced attendance of 74,187 people at the Georgia vs Clemson game, which is third most attended game in Bank of America Stadium history.

Visitors

More than 970,000 people experienced Uptown or SouthEnd over the course of the Labor Day weekend which exceeded any previous weekend since the pandemic’s onset in March of 2020.

More than 6,000 fans attended ESPN’s College GameDay in Romare Bearden Park

Television