Alexander County Sheriff’s Office welcomes two new K-9s

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new K-9s to their department this year.

The two new K-9s, Ash and Bane, arrived in late January 2021. Both K-9s are Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic. These K-9s were purchased through seized drug money that was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office by the Drug Asset Forfeiture Program.

This money was also used to outfit the handlers with equipment for handling and transporting the K-9s. These K-9s have had and continue to receive extensive training on a daily basis with their handlers, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Corporal Jacob Barnes and Corporal Cole Weitzel are the newest K-9 handlers for the Sheriff’s Office. They have joined Lieutenant Timothy Simms and German Shepherd K-9 Mick to assist with tracking, searches, and drug seizures throughout Alexander County, and in surrounding counties, if needed.