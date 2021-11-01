ALERT: More than 900 without electricity after power lines knocked down in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 900 Duke Energy customers are in the dark Monday morning after power lines were knocked down in southeast Charlotte.

The outage was first reported at 4:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1. According to Duke Energy, the outages were caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines.

Roughly 916 customers are without power.

The estimated time of restoration is at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Duke Energy reported.