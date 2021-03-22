Alcohol use suspected in deadly Charlotte accident, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police say alcohol use and speed are suspected factors in an accident that killed a driver.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday near 10900 Westlake Drive in the Steele Creek area.

Xavier Simmons, 29, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead after being transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening-injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Simmons’ Toyota sedan veered off the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt, the police report indicated.

The police report also indicated that speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors to this crash. Test results are pending.

A DWI Task Force and a Major Crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.