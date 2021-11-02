Airline travelers looking for quicker ways through TSA checkpoints

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As another week of travel nightmares come to a close for passengers across the country, some are wondering what can be done to create less of a headache at the TSA checkpoint.

One passenger told FOX 46 the congestion is just part of reality now.

“I expected for there to be craziness just because of what’s been going on the last couple weeks… my experience has been ok.”

Trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck create a shorter wait time for enrolled passengers by having a less intense screening, other third-party systems like CLEAR help verify the identity of travelers before they speak with a TSA officer.

Zach Griff, Senior Reporter with The Points Guy says many American Airlines hub airports are missing out on this technology as the airline creates its own biometric system.

“The idea at least with American is they are going full speed ahead trying to implement a nationwide role out with the TSA of biometrics. So you eliminate the officer who takes a look at your boarding pass and ID which is the cause of many cues we’ve seen.”

The rollout of any new screening technology is on the timeline of the terminal renovation, which is supposed to be completed in 2025. The Charlotte airport said in a statement that technology like CLEAR for non-American Airlines passengers would be a consideration as the renovations are completed.