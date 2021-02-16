Aircraft involved in ‘cabin odor incident’ taken out of service, pending inspection, AA says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – American Airlines said the aircraft involved in Monday’s cabin odor incident has been taken out of service, pending an inspection.

The airline said Flight 1671 took off from Charlotte-Douglas close to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, but returned to the airport after reports of an odor in the cabin.

Charlotte Fire Department met the flight when it arrived back at the gate. Passengers in the area said rescuers attendant to at least two passengers.

The airline said in part “We are deeply committed to providing a safe travel experience throughout every step of the travel journey, including onboard our aircraft.”