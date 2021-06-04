Air monitors placed in 10 locations near New Indy Paper Mill following reports of ‘foul odor’

CATAWBA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Headaches, nausea, and nose bleeds are just a few of the complaints connected to the foul odor reportedly coming from the New Indy Paper Mill.

FOX 46 has been investigating this story for months, and on Friday our Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer had an up-close look at how the investigation is progressing.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control and the EPA have been investigating the problem since soon after it was detected in December 2020.

Residents who live close to the factory applaud DHEC and the EPA’s efforts to solve the problem.

“I can’t say anything better about what they’re doing. I have full faith and trust in their process,” Jennifer Sabatino said.

As a medical health professional with a long career in public health she adds, “South Carolina’s DHEC has proven to be above and beyond action-oriented from the start. I have never seen an action-oriented investigation like this – ever.”

To that end, Sabatino agreed to house one of ten air monitors DHEC has strategically distributed to collect data. The monitor, set up in her backyard, is constantly sending information to DHEC about the air quality around the clock and Sabatino says it is not burdensome to maintain.

In fact, she is grateful to be “part of the solution.”

That aim is equally fulfilled by being an administrator on the Facebook group “Carolinians For The Environment” or “CFORTE.” Sabatino and the other leaders of the group provide data, updates, information, and answer questions.