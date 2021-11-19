Agencies working together to help victims of recent Pineville apartment fire

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Multiple local agencies are pulling together to help the displaced families and victims of an apartment fire that destroyed an entire building at The Park at Caterina Apartments.

Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Pineville Police Department, Atrium Health Pineville, and Pineville Neighbors Place are raising money to help those impact and get the displaced back on their feet.

All donations to the displaced residents can be made online by clicking here, or sent to the address below:

Pineville Neighbors Place

P.O. Box 986

Pineville, NC 28134

While all physical donations are appreciated, monetary donations are preferred.

“We ensure that every last cent will be given to the families touched by this fire,” said a fire department spokesperson in a Facebook post, “We hate to see the members of our community deal with such a tragedy. But we are reminded during catastrophic times just how generous our community and partner agencies can be, as we rally together to help those in need.”

Physical donations of supplies and other items can be dropped off at Pineville Neighbors Place at 561 North Polk Street in Pineville. Do not drop off donations at the apartment complex. Please call at (704) 972-8722 or email pinevilleneighborsplace@gmail.com to find out what the current needs are before dropping off physical donations.