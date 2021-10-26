After vote, CMS announces teacher workday on November 1

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted Tuesday evening to make a teacher workday on November 1.

At the meeting, Superintendent Earnest Winston also said that he would add three half-days to the 2021-2022 school calendar on November 17, February 9, and March 30.

No students report on November 1

The intention is to give back some planning time to many teachers who are stretched thin with high absenteeism among colleagues and a substitute shortage. The changes will also allow additional time for new state-mandated professional development.

“Our teachers and school staff have stepped up to keep students engaged and learning even when their teachers are sick and there are no substitutes,” said Elyse Dashew, Board chair. “We are so grateful for their flexibility and strength in challenging circumstances, and we hope this will give them some breathing room.”

After School Enrichment Programs will be open on November 1. Teacher assistants and other nine-month staff such as bus drivers and child nutrition workers will work that day unless they take annual leave.

New School Boundaries

Also Tuesday evening, the school board held a public hearing on proposed boundaries for an elementary school and a high school opening next fall. The board will vote on the boundaries at its next regular meeting on November 9.

The new elementary school in southeast Charlotte will relieve overcrowding at Bain, Lebanon Road, and Piney Grove Elementary Schools. Students in the fifth grade in 2022-2023 won’t be reassigned.

The new high school will relieve overcrowding at Olympic High School. Students in the 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year will go to Olympic High School.