After two years, NC Highway Patrol Trooper returns home

CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Finally at home, and Trooper Christopher Wooten says he can’t believe it.

“Feels like a dream,” added Trooper Wooten. “We’ve been looking forward to it so long and for it to finally be here it’s really amazing.”

For over two years, Trooper Wooten has been in Atlanta recovering from injuries. The North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was chasing a suspect on his motorcycle when someone crashed into him, leaving him paralyzed.

Finally able to come home, the trip from Atlanta started off with escorts from the Georgia Highway Patrol. They were then handed off to each state agency as the vehicles traveled through South Carolina, and North Carolina.

“It was like seeing new friends all the way up,” said Wooten. “We had a good time.”

“As far as the community goes, they have just really embraced him, said Kaye Lackey, a friend of the Wooten family, and organizer of the welcome home celebration in Cramerton. “We have all cried many tears, and we have told many stories of can’t wait until Chris gets home, and kind of reliving the past. So now we’ve got lots of memories to make in the future.”

Meantime, in Cramerton, people were getting ready for a hero’s welcome. Signs, flags, and plenty of people cheering for the trooper. Wooten with a seat right in front to see it all.

Christopher Wooten says the emotions really started flowing miles before getting home. An American flag hanging over the interstate, then a stop in Kings Mountain to see fellow NC Highway Patrol troopers.

“See all the troopers that came out to welcome us back to North Carolina,” added Wooten. “A lot of them I went to patrol school with.”

It was a long ride home, a ride full of emotion, and a ride to be thankful for.

“It took my breath away,” said Sharon Wooten, Christopher’s wife. “When we crossed the line and the first underpass that we came to and the American Flag was hanging there, then the welcome home Trooper Wooten that was on the side of the interstate. I just immediately started tearing up.”