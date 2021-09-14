After a month of hotel life, some UNC Charlotte students just want a place to call home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Once again, an apartment complex in University City has delayed the move-in date for some UNC Charlotte students.

Staying at a hotel is good when you’re on vacation or a weekend getaway. But imagine calling it home when you’re paying rent for an apartment.

“I’m expecting to be able to cook, I’m expecting to be able to bring friends over,” said Yazan Hammond, a senior currently living in the Hilton. “It’s my senior year, I’m expecting to have a good time you know.”

The students should be living in the East Village apartments, but they’ve been staying in hotels around the university because the apartments aren’t finished.

So, no kitchen, no laundry room, and no private bathroom as promised.

The university doesn’t own the apartments, but one parent wrote apartment management and copied the university and the North Carolina attorney general.

The letter says, this is a critical situation and says the students in the hotel had to pack up and move into different rooms last week to accommodate out of town football teams. Can you imagine the additional stress this is all placing on our students?

At a time when they should be enjoying college life, they are instead living out of suitcases.

“You know that you’re not alone and knowing that you’re not alone helps you out to keep on pushing,” says junior, Ibrahem Samara. “So, when the time does eventually come to move in, you’ll finally see everybody happy and finally have a place to call home.”

Students were supposed call the apartments home back in August. That date got moved to September 12 after the first delay. 48 hours prior to moving in on the 12th, East Village sent another letter saying the move in date was moved to September 19.

Leaving some to even question that move in date.

The complex looks different from when FOX 46 first brought you this story, but it still looks like more work is needed. Yazan Hammond says if you asked him how confident he is about moving in on September 19, you get the politically correct answer,

“Every week it goes down, so being nice I’ll say a six,” added Hammond. But after asking if he really feels like six is a proper answer he replied, “No, I mean we’ve been getting our hopes up every week.”

FOX 46 reached out to the management of East Village Apartments, but so far there has been no response.