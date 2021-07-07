Affordable Housing Crisis: As 120 people move to Charlotte every day, city leaders worry about lack of options

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. About 120 people move to the Queen City every single day and city leaders worry there aren’t enough affordable places for them to live.

On top of that, it’s getting too expensive for some folks who’ve lived in Charlotte for years.

Now, city leaders are turning to one thing to help solve the crisis. Land.

It’s a family business, with family ties.

“We’re proud Hondurans,” Pamela Martinez said. “I’m a ‘catracha,’ and if it’s a male, he’s a ‘catracho.’ So, I’m a proud catracha.”

Pamela and her family have run their Honduran restaurant off of South Boulevard for about 15 years. Charlotte looked a lot different when they began.

“Let me tell you, there was no such thing as traffic. I think that was one of those things that lured us in,” said Pamela.





Right next to their restaurant is an empty lot, but that might not be the case for long.

“We want to build it where the infrastructure is already there to be able to take advantage of individuals not having a car,” City Councilor Malcom Graham said.

Graham and other city leaders are now looking at six city owned lots. They are looking at turning the empty lots into places for affordable housing options for families and people in the city.

“It can’t happen quick enough,” Graham said. “We’re almost 32,000 units below in terms of affordability, so we’ve got to work as fast as we can.”

Graham said he’s seen Charlotte grow and they need to make sure they have new places for people to live without pricing out those who’ve been here for years.

“It’s a mixed blessing, right? We’ve got to make sure we have programs in place that allow citizens who are longtime residents of our community are part of the change and not victims of it,” Graham said.

Pamela said she’s experienced the housing crisis firsthand. Her parent’s home they’ve owned for 17 years is now worth three-times more than what they bought it for.

“I want to purchase a home, but it goes up and up and I can’t seem to catch it at the right now,” Pamela said.

Even if things change and people move in next door, she said she’s got a motto she lives by.

All are welcome.

“Doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from. You’re always welcome here, I get to meet so many wonderful people I can’t complain,” Pamela said.