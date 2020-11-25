DNA screening advances over past 30 years with SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Law Enforcement Department is giving FOX 46 Charlotte a look at DNA screening labs.

October 28, we shared a story about Charles Coleman who was charged with rape and murder in the case of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. Officials said Coleman’s recent DNA entered into the national database, matched him to the heinous crime.

SLED praised advanced DNA technology for providing movement in the 44-year-old case.

“Anywhere from a dime to a quarter-size spot of blood,” is how Dr. Todd Hughey, SLED Laboratory Director for Forensic Science, said they operated more than 30 years ago. He said there was no national database like Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to help them out.

Now though, they’re able to swab much little, with a promising result.

“We have the ability to preserve DNA. We can lice the cells, we can preserve that DNA sample on specialized paper, that keeps it from degrading.”

Hughey said they work with more than 296 agencies a year and assist with nearly 20,000 cases, making them fairly busy.

We asked Hughey is the coronavirus has challenged them in any way, he said, “It has impacted us naturally, however, if you think about a forensics laboratory… we’re dealing with biological fluids every day. We’ve always worried about AIDS, Hepatitis and things like that.” He added, “Even though COVID has created some challenges working in the laboratory, I think we’ve been able to overcome some of those.”

Hughey walked us to the screening lab where evidence is scraped, cut and examined.

“It can be blood. It can be semen. It can be saliva. They go through screening processes that help us identify,” Hughey explained.

When the samples are finally entered into the system – DNA associated is entered into the national database, which holds more than 14 million offender samples.

SLED says while some cases do go cold, the testing and investigating never really stops.

Hughey said, “It’s not unusual for that evidence to be re-examined, re-looked at, new techniques applied to it. We’re continuing watching that database because it’s continuingly being searched.”

With all the cases SLED handle, they’re expanding. They have a new building planned to be finished by 2022, housing a new lab and holding space for evidence.

Hughey said it’ll also do a better job of bringing departments together and working in a more community-friendly environment.

