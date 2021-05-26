Adrienne Simpson, who admitted to killing husband, now charged with murder in second separate case

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Adrienne Simpson, who authorities say is the girlfriend and accomplice of accused murderer Tyler Terry, admitted to killing her husband and has now had her charges upgraded to murder in a separate homicide case in York.

According to the York Police Department, with the recent capture of Terry, detectives in York were able to obtain additional information, as well as physical evidence, to the homicide of Thomas Hardin that occurred on May 2, 2021.

Because of this additional evidence, detectives have upgraded Simpson’s charges from accessory after the fact to murder for her involvement in this case.

Terry will still face charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the homicide case in York.

New warrants released on Tuesday revealed that Simpson admitted that she and her boyfriend, Terry, shot and killed her husband Eugene Simpson, and tossed his body in a ditch.

The warrants were released on the same day of Terry’s bond hearing. He was denied on all charges. Terry is facing six attempted murder charges and one count of murder in Chester County.

The murder charge stems from the killing of Eugene “Gene” Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson, Terry’s alleged accomplice. The attempted murder charges stem from Terry shooting at six Chester County sheriff’s deputies during a high-speed chase that sparked a seven-day manhunt.

Terry is also facing an additional five counts of attempted murder in the City of Chester for shootings on Ehrlich Street and at the Taco Bell on J A Cochran Bypass.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff told FOX 46 it’s important to get justice for every single one of Terry’s many victims.

“We protect those who can’t protect themselves, the families that have been impacted, we’re going to do all we can to help them,” Sheriff Max Dorsey with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.