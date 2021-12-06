Heavy police presence at Charlotte middle school after gun threat made on Snapchat, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Additional officers will be at a local Charlotte middle school on Monday after someone posted a threatening message on social media, CMS confirmed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the post originated on Snapchat and was being shared by students on social media. The post was connected to Alexander Graham Middle School, showed a gun, and included a caption with words that told students to stay home on Monday if they wanted to be safe.

The CMS Police Department as well as CMPD were notified of the social media post and they are investigating. “We will have additional officers on campus in the morning as well. Please share with your child that sharing a post of this nature has very serious consequences and we appreciate any information about where this post originated,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in an email to parents.

This case remains active and ongoing. Below is the full email sent to families Monday:

“AG Staff and Families,

Alexander Graham Middle School is very serious about the safety of our students and staff. I received reports this evening about a snapshot of a gun being shared by students on social media. The picture also included a caption with words that told students to stay at home on Monday if they wanted to be safe. I am told the picture originated on Snap Chat—the social media app. The CMS Police department as well as CMPD have been notified and they are investigating the post. We will have additional officers on campus in the morning as well. Please share with your child that sharing a post of this nature has very serious consequences and we appreciate any information about where this post originated. Please help staff by talking with your students about NOT reposting threats but encourage them to share the posts with you and school staff. Thank you for your partnership and support.“