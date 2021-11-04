Adding lanes to Interstate 485 could add to Charlotte’s traffic troubles

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Commuters who use I-485 to drive from the far south end of Charlotte are looking forward to some relief during their commute. Soon, orange construction barrels that dot the loop will be removed in a new lane of traffic between Rea and Providence Road.

One driver told Fox 46 that their drive to and from work took almost one hour one way. “485 is the biggest headache, I live off 74 and Indian Trail… it takes me nearly 48 minutes to get here — to Rae road this morning.”

As urban planners look ahead to how best to plan for growth in the Queen City, some traffic engineers say the increased capacity on one roadway can actually cause more issues.

“You can actually add traffic because of that — and need to add more lanes and capacity over and over again. That’s called induced demand so you have to be more careful as you increase capacity.”

Chris Sunde told Fox 46 that a lot of the problems facing commuters and plans to connect Charlotte hinge on utilizing more public transit options. With thousands of new residents moving to Charlotte every few months, Sunde says that use is essential.

“The idea is to spread out the traffic — so you aren’t putting everyone on 485, because the only way from work to home, is on 485.”