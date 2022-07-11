CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Activists on both sides of the abortion debate made their voices heard at Charlotte’s First Ward Park on Sunday, despite the rally being officially canceled.

“After Roe: The Fight Begins,” hosted by the Reproductive Rights Coalition, was officially canceled due to “weather and safety concerns,” but members of Charlotte for Choice and the Black Abortion Defense League, who co-sponsored the event, said they would attend anyway for those who wanted to come out.

According to Black Abortion Defense League founder Tina Marshall, there were rumors that members of the Proud Boys could show up to the rally. Marshall posted on Twitter that these rumors didn’t scare her and invited people to come out and protest with her anyway.

“Proud Boy-like people, their ilk, we see them six days a week [at the clinics]. So, it didn’t scare me,” she said.

A volunteer abortion clinic defender named Kristina said her team did their “due diligence” in searching for any credible danger to Sunday’s event and said they could not find any. They believe the official cancellation of the rally was out of an abundance of caution, rather than a specific threat.

Dozens showed up, including anti-abortion leader Flip Benham and a group of anti-abortion activists. The groups exchanged heated words throughout the protest, as pro-choice advocates attempted to block out graphic anti-abortion signs handled by Benham’s group.

“It’s a battle over who is Lord and whose law reigns. These little ones out here who believe all this silly nonsense and can’t get enough people out here to follow them, it’s a joke,” said Benham.

For now, Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein have publicly stated that abortion remains legal in North Carolina. With upcoming elections, Marshall says the purpose of Saturday’s gathering was to encourage people to vote for candidates who would protect reproductive rights.

“We could be a voting bloc and we could get a lot of things done from the local level all the way up to NCGA, up to Washington, DC,” she said.

Meanwhile, another abortion rally in Raleigh was also canceled Saturday, with the organizers citing recent nationwide violence and a security threat.