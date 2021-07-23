ACLU and CMPD reach agreement on use of tear gas and kettling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A resolution one year after violence erupted during a protest in uptown Charlotte. On June 2, 2020, CMPD fired tear gas on a group of demonstrators — but police say that group threw bottles and rocks at them.

A number of Charlotte-based civil rights organizations, including the local NAACP and ACLU chapters, took legal action to prevent future incidents and on Friday — they announced an agreement with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The lawsuit was specifically aimed to stop the use of tear gas and the kettling of protesters, saying it violates constitutional rights such as the right to assemble and freedom of speech.

Kettling is a method of crowd control in which police form lines around the crowd and prevent people from leaving the area.

This settlement avoids this case from going to trial. It says CMPD has amended their policies to ban both tear gas and kittling and that Riot Control Agents will not be used to intentionally corral or contain protest crowds and when they are used they should only deploy to one side of any protest crowd.

Some changes to the dispersal orders:

Orders must be in English and Spanish

Given by acoustic broadcast and over police radio

Orders must include a stated timeframe

Orders must include who the intended audience is

Orders must include two unobstructed egress routes

The only monetary component of the settlement given to Plaintiffs was $2,111,062 for mediation expenses.