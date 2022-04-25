CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Runny nose? Sneezing? Watery eyes?

Yes, it’s spring in North Carolina. But there’s another word for it…pollen season. If it seems like it’s gotten worse, you’re not imagining it. Experts say there’s more pollen in the air than ever before.

It’s a colorful, three-minute ride through the car wash at AquaWash Express in Belmont. But there’s one color everyone is talking about.

“Yellow,” laughed Jimmy Wilson, who was washing his sister’s car. “They’ll be yellow until probably next month.”

Yellow, or as some like to call it…

“We prefer the term, yellow gold,” said David Warlick, the owner of AquaWash Express.

It’s the busiest time of the year at the car wash. On Monday, car after car pulled up with a nice, cloudy coating of pollen. David said, things started up in March and this is only the beginning.

“It’s a nuisance,” said Pat Fowler. “And I have it on my patio furniture.”

Experts said pollen season is lasting longer because of climate change. Researchers with the National Academy of Sciences said warmer weather and more carbon dioxide in the air mean trees are blooming earlier and longer. It’s causing a longer growing season and a higher concentration of pollen.

“It seemed like it’s been affecting me this year more than normal,” said Jimmy.

Experts warn that things will only get worse if changes aren’t made. Researchers said the largest, and most consistent increase of pollen were in Texas and the MidWest.