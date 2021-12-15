Accidental fires damage 2 houses in Charlotte overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two houses were damaged by accidental fires in Charlotte Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The first fire was sparked at a home on the 4600 block of Wind Chime Court in northwest Charlotte around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Wind Chime Court House Fire (Charlotte Fire Department)

Around 27 firefighters arrived at the home with heavy smoke and fire showing through the roof.

Officials said the blaze started because of unattended cooking and the fire was controlled in 10 minutes. Officials estimated the damage to cost around $30,000.

The second fire started just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, CFD officials said, at a home on the 3200 block of Burbank Drive in northwest Charlotte.

3200 Burbank Drive (Charlotte Fire Department)

Charlotte Fire said the fire was accidentally sparked from improperly discarded smoking material.

Two adults and two children were displaced.

The damage was estimated to cost around $45,000.

No one was reported injured in either fire.