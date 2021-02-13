Accident knocks out power along Albemarle Road during Saturday’s rain

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
February 14 2021 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A traffic accident knocked out power lines along Abelmarle Road early Saturday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department said they responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 a.m. near 8000 Albemarle Road and that multiple power lines and poles in the area had been knocked down as a result of the accident. Albemarle was shut down and travelers were urged to seek an alternate route.

It is unclear at this time what led to the accident, however, road conditions Saturday morning were hazardous with rain falling and slick conditions.

Fox 46 was on the scene and Duke Energy could be seen working on restoring power in the area. CMPD also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories