ABC pulls Charlotte bar and pool hall’s liquor permit after multiple shootings

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) has suspended the liquor license for a Charlotte bar where multiple shootings recently took place, state officials said on Saturday.

CMPD said they responded to calls regarding a shooting on March 27 and then another on April 9 at The Press Box Bar and Grille, located at 9609 North Tryon Street.

The latter incident occurred around 1 a.m. and a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Approximately 15 shell casings were located in the parking lot area. A large crowd was surrounding the victim and approximately seven officers were needed to disperse the crowd, which was intoxicated and belligerent, the report indicated.

The restaurant and bar also features a pool hall and serves beer and wine, according to its website.

Officials said the business’ personnel including security were uncooperative during the April incident and one of the officer’s suffered injuries.

Medic was on scene treating a patient in an ambulance when another patron attempted to get inside the ambulance.

The business has operated with an ABC permit since 2014.