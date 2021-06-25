AA says flight from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale returns due to mechanical issue, lands safely

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A flight Friday from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale returned to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport due to a mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

AA said flight AA 2010 from CLT to FLL returned to CLT and landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate. American said the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.

Customers will reportedly board a replacement aircraft to Fort Lauderdale as soon as possible, AA said.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American said in a statement released on Friday.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 Charlotte email alert

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories