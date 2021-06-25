AA says flight from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale returns due to mechanical issue, lands safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A flight Friday from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale returned to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport due to a mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.

AA said flight AA 2010 from CLT to FLL returned to CLT and landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate. American said the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.

Customers will reportedly board a replacement aircraft to Fort Lauderdale as soon as possible, AA said.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American said in a statement released on Friday.