‘A WIN-WIN.’ Partnership between JetBlue and AA adds nearly 60 new destinations to flight plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines means more than 700 new daily flights out of New York and Boston, starting this winter.

“We are just starting to explore that area,” American Airlines passenger Peter Shaw said.

Over the last several hours, Shaw and his family had been exploring Charlotte before boarding their flight, but not on purpose.

“Just to get us out of Orlando, they brought us to Charlotte. So, we have been here since 10:30 last night,” Shaw said. “I’ve heard a lot of discussion and complaints about the cancellation of planes and the re-routing, and a lot of logistic problems like that.”

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Passenger Miranda Zacconi frequently flies out of New York. She said airports there have also been swamped.

“I was just on a flight last week from JFK and we almost missed our flight because it was so crowded there,” Zacconi said.

As more travelers take flight, American and JetBlue formed the Northeast Alliance.

It is designed to boost connectivity, by adding nearly 60 new destinations to flight plans.

“So, I see that as a win-win, that they can combine forces, they have more routes, and can alleviate some of this. Because everyone wants to get out and travel now,” Shaw said.