CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte radio station is celebrating a century on-air. The station continues to be a source for news on the go, despite more digital options than ever before.



WBT Radio first signed on in March 1922. It was the third radio station to be licensed not just in the United States, but also in the world.

The studio’s Queen City location has changed a few times, moving from Uptown to West Charlotte. Through all the changes WBT Radio continues to call Charlotte home.



When WBT Radio signed on back in 1922, listeners heard signature names like Grady Cole delivering the news. 100 years later the station continues to deliver valuable information.

“The digital age and satellite radio and all those things, we have a lot more competing with us right now,” said morning drive host, Bo Thompson.

Even with all the new options, about 90% of adults say they still listen to free, over-the-air radio in the car.

Bo Thompson is a familiar voice on WBT in the morning. Today listeners can hear him in the car or through a radio app.

“In about the year 2000, we converted from analog over to digital. That’s the biggest thing I remember and I was here that weekend when we had to make that transition,” said Thompson.

Thompson has been at WBT for 25 years. He started at the station when he was 16-years-old.

“This room we are sitting in, the room where we broadcast the show from, I used to do my homework on Sunday nights in high school,” said Thompson.

Thompson has heard and seen a lot of big stories break, including September 11th and natural disasters in the Carolinas.

“There are stories, like Hurricane Hugo, where the power went out for so much of this town. Back then in the late ’80s the only connection to the outside world wasn’t the cell phone, it wasn’t the internet. Those things didn’t exist. It was a battery-powered radio,” said Thompson.

Relaying important information is why Thompson and the rest of the WBT Radio crew have remained at the station for years. They are not there for notoriety in the community.

“I can talk to thousands of people every morning and walk out the door and no one will know who that guy is walking down the street, I kinda like that a little bit,” said Thompson.



WBT is celebrating on Saturday by inducting three new members into the hall of fame. Other special guests will also be there and this event is open to the public.



Ticket information for the event can be found here.