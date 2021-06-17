A sneak peek inside Catawba Two Kings Casino

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The sound of a big win isn’t what you’ll hear if you walk into the Catawba Two Kings Casino before its opening.

You’ll hear a lot of construction noise; ceiling tiles being placed, slot machines being installed, and a rushed atmosphere.

“We have 254 machines installed,” said Chuck Kilroy with the consulting firm Delaware North. “By the end of the day, we’ll have 374.”

Crews are working to install a total of 500 machines at the temporary casino site, which Catawba Indian Nation Chief Bill Harris said would have a target date of opening on July 1, 2021.

That temporary site is a series of trailers, many connected into basically one big room for the slot machines.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Officials said the original plan for a larger introductory site met federal regulatory hurdles and the project was facing a delay. Earlier this year, developers and the Catawba Indian Nation proposed the smaller temporary site while the introductory facility was under construction, which was approved.

Even with the smaller facility, tribal officials said the benefit may be immediate.

“The revenues from the casino, we’re going to be able to do more housing, we’re going to be able to provide health care for our people, and more educational opportunities,” said Catawba Nation Assistant Chief Jason Harris.

The site for the larger introductory facility is right now nothing more than dirt. Casino officials noted the plans to expand into a resort-style destination, with a larger casino, parking deck, and hotel.

The work hasn’t come without some pushback from a couple of sources.

Some residents in Kings Mountain have voiced their opposition to the casino development, with some renters fearing they may be forced out from nearby neighborhoods and concerns about crime.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which operates two casinos in the mountains, has also filed an appeal to a ruling allowing the Catawba casino project to move forward.

Catawba officials said they believe they will win in court against the Cherokee, and they believe they will also win over the naysayers.

“I think that once they see this is going to be a positive, for North Carolina, and for Kings Mountain and Cleveland County, I think that’ll change,” said Harris, when asked about the reservations people have to the project.