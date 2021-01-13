‘A simple act of kindness’: Morganton boy shares holiday treats with sanitation workers

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sometimes a simple act of kindness can brighten someone’s entire day.
A young Morganton boy decided he wanted to share his holiday treats with some local sanitation workers who come through his neighborhood every week and wave.
“We’d like to say thank you to Vicki Bean for sending us these photos of her grandson, Ross, sharing some holiday treats with a few of our garbage collection employees in our Public Works Department,” the City of Morganton tweeted on Wednesday.
Vicki told the City of Morganton, “These garbage collectors always wave and honk at Ross, and he looks forward to it.”
“Thank you, Ross, for being so kind and sharing these treats with our garbage collectors! They appreciated it so much, and it definitely made their day,” the City of Morganton said.
