A Secret Lifeline: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students react to new anonymous reporting system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are launching a new anonymous reporting system to keep students safe at school with just a tap on their phones.

The ‘Say Something” reporting system is now in middle and high schools in CMS.

Students are sometimes afraid to come forward because they fear retaliation or even just because they’re concerned about what their friends will think, but now they don’t have to worry about anyone knowing.

“You don’t want to be looked upon as a snitch,” said Orlando Robinson, Principal of Northridge Middle School.

Snitching is not how middle school students want to be known.

“By them telling in-person and people finding out, people are going to start calling them ‘snitch,” said Jarvis Hill, a student at Northridge Middle School.

Hill, an 8th grader, says peer pressure is tough.

“I feel like there are people who want to say something, but they fear saying something,” said Hill.

CMS is facing a crisis with school fights and 23 guns found on campuses this school year.

“Typically when you’re dealing with an incident here at school, when you’re dealing with witnesses, the first thing scholars say is, ‘I don’t want them to know I said anything,” said Robinson.

Now, no one has to know.

“I think it would make more students feel better about reporting stuff like this,” said Hill.

CMS now has the ‘Say Something’ reporting system. Students can use their phones, stay anonymous, and get the help they need in a crisis.

“No one knows that I said anything, but at the same time, you have that feeling inside that ‘I’m keeping my school safe,” said Robinson.

Sometimes it’s a threat to everyone, such as a weapon at school, but sometimes the danger isn’t on the outside.

“It’s your inside safety too, you might have lost a family member or something and it takes a toll on your life and you don’t want to come to school,” said Hill.

Students can just tap and talk.

“This app will help you talk to a counselor while you’re at home and not just here in the school.” said Hill.

It’s a secret lifeline.

“No one knows you said anything but you kept our school safe,” said Robinson.