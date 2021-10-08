A quiet night at Olympic High after rumors of another protest

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Friday night lights at Olympic High School, and the Trojan football team took the field supported by their fans.

With everyone at Dave Johnson Stadium to celebrate, the events of the last week made school administrators and CMS put in precautions. No movement by the media, extra CMPD officers on the scene, and fans confined to their seats, only allowed to roam if going to the restrooms, or concessions stand.

A week ago, students were taking to the streets to protest alleged sexual assaults. A juvenile charged with sexual assault was allowed to play on the football team while wearing an ankle monitoring device.

FOX 46 is not identifying the player, but we can confirm he was not on the field for the homecoming game against Berry Academy.

I”, and my entire team, value the voice of our students,” said CMS superintendent, Earnest Winston.

The organizer of the protest and five others on the volleyball team were suspended for one game. The district saying the teens knew they could face consequences for walking out of the organized protest, and for endangering themselves or others.

“Students, done the appropriate way, deserve to have their voices heard,” said Winston.

Earnest Winston spoke to the media and said he can’t say much about the situation. He also didn’t say anything about the difference in punishments for those protesting and the accused.

“I understand people are passionate about this issue,” said Winston. “And I get it, I get it, unfortunately, I can’t speak broadly about the specific incidents you’re referring to.”

Winston says there will be no change in CMS policy.