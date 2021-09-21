A peek at major construction at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Since COVID-19 dealt a massive blow to the travel industry, the progress of projects at airlines and airports across the nation has been stalled. But at Charlotte-Douglas airport, major construction continues, on time and on budget.

CLT Airport Chief Operating Officer Jack Christine says the massive growth in passenger volume has been a factor since the ‘80’s when the airport was first expanded.

Piedmont Airlines ruled the airport 30 years ago, the same areas used by American Airlines at more than 400% the intended capacity.

“In 1982 we had 2.5 million local passengers. In 2018 as we were planning this project we had 12.5 million passengers in the same demographic — local customers,” said Christine.

The COO told Fox 46 the completed terminal expansion project won’t be done in its entirety until 2025 but that phases of work will open to passenger facing areas in the coming months.

“Then we have to go into the old part of the building everything pre-security is going to be renovated. We’re consolidating the four checkpoints in the main lobby into two. All the ticket counters get moved and the bag claim conveyors get replaced.”

Starting the week of September 21st, doors on the departures and bag claim levels will be moved to accommodate for expanded construction zones. Charlotte-Douglas airport says Door 3 on the upper and lower level will be replaced by a middle door. Airport officials encourage travelers to give them selves a minimum of two hours on their day of departure to avoid complications.