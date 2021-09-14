SpaceX Flight: A Kannapolis man is living his dream of heading into space

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One former Kannapolis resident is about to embark on an adventure of a lifetime and his parents, who still live in Kannapolis, couldn’t be prouder.

Chris Sembroski is one of four lucky civilians chosen to go on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 flight. It is the first all-civilian space flight to orbit.

Sembroski attended A.L. Brown High School before attending to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Now, he lives in Washington with his wife and children.

His mission started when he saw an ad during the Super Bowl. He entered the contest to travel to space but didn’t win.

“If you made a donation to St. Jude during that time, you were eligible for this trip. Sometime in March, they picked a name out of the hat and they picked the name of a college buddy of his, who was unable to take advantage of the trip for personal reasons. He gifted it to our son, Chris,” said Chris’ mother Gwen Sembroski.

It’s a fitting story for the man flying in the mission’s generosity seat.

“It was double generous, if you will, for him to make the donation and then get this gift,” said Gwen.

Chris’ parents say their son was always a space lover. They say he built model rockets as a kid and was even a counselor at space camp. He was also part of a group called Pro-Space that would help lobby for civilian space access.

“Who knew that he would end up being a beneficiary of that?” said Gwen.

For the past six months, Chris has been living his dream. He’s flown in fighter jets, climbed Mt. Rainier, and trained for his trip to space.

“He said, ‘Mom, Dad, guess where I’m going?’ I don’t have a clue. He said, ‘Would you believe space?’ And our jaws just dropped,” said Chris’ father Steve Sembroski. “It’s just an amazing experience. I so much love him being a part of that.”

Of course with space travel comes risk, especially since none of the four crew members on this mission are professional astronauts. The Sembroskis say they won’t let worry hinder their excitement for their son’s lifechanging mission.

“They’ve come a long way with building these rockets, and the SpaceX people have an amazing passion for what they do. If he’s that confident, I’m confident too. I’m just looking forward to every part of it,” said Steve.

The Inspiration4 mission is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Chris will serve as the mission specialist, meaning he’s in charge of monitoring communications and the experiments they’ll conduct in space.

The mission is set to launch Wednesday at 8:02 p.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.