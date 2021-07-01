‘A heartbreaking tragedy’: Police identify 4 family members shot, killed at Lenoir home; fire set intentionally

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four family members were found shot and killed inside a home in Lenoir Wednesday after emergency crews responded to a possible explosion and fire, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

On Thursday, officials released the identities of the four people killed who ranged in age from 15 to 58-years old.

Police said Ronald Ward, 58, Ronald “Jimmy” Ward, 29, Katlyn “Katie” Ward, 18, and Emily Ward, 15, were found dead in the home.

Investigators said the fire at the home was found to be “intentionally set” by an accelerant.

“The Lenoir Police Department does not expect to release any further information concerning this incident,” a statement from police said. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family of the victims. We ask that your thoughts and prayers be with them.”

On Wednesday, authorities said the shooting did not appear to be a random act and no suspects were being sought.

Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps said on Wednesday morning, June 30, the police department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired, a fire, and an apparent explosion at a home on Laurel Place.

As firefighters got to the scene, they observed a large fire within the home. Once emergency crews were able to extinguish the flames, investigators entered the home and found four people dead inside.

Lenoir Fire Chief Ken Hair said there was fire damage on the main level of the home and some minimal damage to the basement and attic. Officials have not confirmed an explosion.

The pastor of the family involved told FOX 46 Ronald Ward had taken his wife for infusion treatments and came back home before the deadly encounter involving him, his two daughters, and his son.

No further information was immediately released. FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.