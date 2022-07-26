CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Tuesday is Election Day for the City of Charlotte and several other areas in North Carolina.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at their assigned polling place.

Polls across the state are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your Election Day polling place.

July 26 Elections: Municipals and Local Second Primaries

Six municipalities will hold local general elections on Tuesday, July 26:

Charlotte

Fayetteville

Greensboro

Hickory

Mooresville

Sanford

Other municipalities and boards of education will hold runoff elections on Tuesday, July 26:

Cary

New Bern

Rocky Mount

Statesville

Franklin County Board of Education

Jackson County Board of Education District 2

At least two counties will hold second primary elections on Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

Graham County Sheriff (Republican)

Wake County Sheriff (Democratic)

Voters can also visit the Local Voter Tool for a list of 2022 local contests and election dates.

Charlotte July 2022 General Election

Hickory July 2022 General Election

Mooresville July 2022 General Election

Statesville July 2022 General Election

Dates and Deadlines

The civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.* Find out how to register or how to update your registration.