A great deal leads to Sleepy Poet moving location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Finding the one-of-a-kind item is an antique shopper’s dream.

So, when a good buy comes along for the owner of a well-known antique mall, you’ve got to make a move.

Cutting on the light is nothing new for Dickson Shreffler, owner of Sleepy Poet Antique Malls.

Doing it in a building he owns is.

“He says ‘what would you be interested in?” added Shreffler when talking about a call he received from a realtor. “I said, ‘if you can find an industrial building on South Boulevard with five or six acres that is not going to cost me anymore in rent’.”

That was met with a lot of amusement.

“He just laughed and said that’s not going to happen in South Boulevard,” says Shreffler. “Three weeks later he called me, and this was available, they were taking offers and we were able to negotiate it.”

The building is the former Banner Service corporation. Banner-made metal materials and inside the building you still see the five-ton cranes and a lot of electrical panels.

Not much will change inside or be a main focal point because that would take away from the vendors. The floors will be cleaned, and walls will be built for the near 300 vendors.

“People are going to walk in and say ‘wow, this place is huge’, which it is,” says Shreffler.

“Most of these antique malls are old mills and still like that anyway,” said John, a vendor who sells industrial goods at the Sleepy Poet. “So, I think it’s going to be a good flavor.”

The buzz is growing in the current sleepy Poet location. Vendors are ready to move, and say they are used to everyone coming in looking for one-of-a-kind items for the last 13 years. They also know Shreffler struck it big with this new location.

“The experience is going to be enhanced with parking and a fresh new spot.”

“We’re in the recycle business,” added Shreffler. “So we want to keep this building as intact as possible.”

That is what antiquing is all about, finding a good deal at a great price. Neighboring properties are going for close to 20 million on South Boulevard.

Sleepy Poet struck a deal on their property for $4 million.

“It was like finding a unicorn and we actually did,” added Shreffler. “We’re very, very lucky we were able to pull this together. Well, hard work and luck.”

Sleepy Poet will open the new location in October.