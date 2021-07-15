9-year-old child killed in single-vehicle crash in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 9-year-old child was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The fatal wreck happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, on US 321 N. Dallas Police said the driver, who is from Cleveland County, is OK while a 9-year-old child, who was inside the vehicle, did not survive.

The identity of the child has not yet been released pending all of the child’s family receiving notification, police said. The Dallas Police Department and the Gastonia Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit are still investigating the cause of this deadly crash.

Any information or witnesses that may have seen the accident on US 321 N is asked to call Officer P Lowery or Officer S Scarborough at 704-922-3116 or 704-866-3300.