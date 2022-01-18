9-year-old boy’s battle with cancer could see breakthrough thanks to Levine Children’s Hospital and UF

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 9-year-old’s battle with cancer could soon be facing a breakthrough. That’s all thanks to local doctors at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and the University of Florida in Gainesville.

“If he didn’t have a little bald head, you wouldn’t know anything was going on,” Collier Foote’s Mom, Kayla Terrell, explained.

Collier is battling cancer. The 9-year-old boy says if he could share his story of survival with another child battling cancer, this is what he’d say.

“I would try to make the child less scared about everything,” said Collier. “And then I’d talk to the parents and tell them everything is gonna be okay. It might be tough at first, but after that, it will get a lot easier.”

Unlike most children, Collier was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma when he was just five.

“Historically, a very very challenging cancer,” said Atrium Health Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Giselle Sholler.

“It was all in his bones and all throughout his body,” said Terrell.

Despite years of intense treatments, his aggressive tumor has continued to return time and time again.

“You start getting in this rut,” said Terrell. “In thinking…there has to be something else.”

Hope was found about 500 miles from their Alabama home here in the Carolinas at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

“We’re really excited about being able to offer this to our patients,” said Dr. Sholler.

A new treatment plan could be changing Collier’s cancer battle. He has become the first patient to receive a ground-breaking, personalized new therapy plan designed to fight his specific type of cancer.

“So far, it looks like he’s tolerating it well and he’s feeling great,” said Dr. Sholler. “So that’s what we look for.”

The clinical trial is being led by a pediatric oncology team at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and the University of Florida.

“We want to get him back into remission and keep him there,” said Dr. Sholler. “So there will probably be a maintenance phase afterward, to prevent a relapse from happening again after.”

The medical breakthrough of sorts is certainly bringing more hope to Collier’s family than anything else ever has before.

“We are certainly very blessed and grateful for it,” said Terrell.

There are about 750 new cases of neuroblastoma diagnosed each year in the U.S. and about half of those cases are high risk, like Collier’s. The study itself will take about a year.

Collier will be back in Charlotte in February to receive his second round of treatment. It’s a personalized vaccine made from his own cells designed specifically for him to help his body fight his tumor.