CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In the Charlotte area, there are substantive numbers of people who survived the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that now reside here.

Among them is Felipe Roman, a former New York City police officer who, since the attack, has been on disability.

“I have to take a CAT scan once a year for my lungs,” he said. “I have multiple growths in my lungs which, thank God, at this point, are not cancerous.”

Roman’s issues are more extensive than just that but are part of the reason he has not been able to work for years. Life has changed drastically, and even the idea of getting some additional help is something that he believes is long overdue.

“I’m not able to maintain my household like I was when I was working,” he said.

That help could come in the form of an executive order signed Friday by President Biden. It essentially splits $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan.

$3.5 billion would go to a fund that was set up for victims of the terror attacks who have legal proceedings currently making their way through the court system.

The other $3.5 billion would go to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, which has been worsening over time into a crisis. However, for the Afghan community, feelings on the executive order are different.

“None of the hijackers (on 9/11) were Afghan,” said Isra Mohamed, a first-generation Afghan-American.

Mohamed noted the hijackers came from several other Arab countries and that Afghanistan’s association with the terrorist attacks have to do with Osama bin Laden, who was residing in the country at the time of the attack with the support of the Taliban government.

“We are stealing $2.5 billion from the mouths of starving Afghan men, women, and children,” said Mohamed.

Both Roman and Mohamed do have some agreement on the base ideas of the executive order — that families of victims and those who survived the attacks of September 11th get some sort of help and compensation, and the need for the Afghan people to get much-needed help.

The disagreement, though, comes on how. Mohamed believes Afghanistan is being punished for something it was not directly involved in, while Roman believes the executive order could address a decades-long issue that many in the United States are dealing with to this day.