$8K worth of camping equipment stolen from Boy Scouts

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Who would steal from the Boy Scouts?

Boy Scout Troop 501 in Gastonia is still reeling after $8,000 worth of camping equipment, including a trailer, were stolen two weeks ago.

“You’re taking from the boys,” said Scout Master Ben Bonds.

A lock cut in half was left on the ground. The theft took place on church property in Gastonia, where the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts share a small office. Bonds can’t imagine who would do something like this.

“The trailer was parked here beside the scout hut with two locks on it,” he said, pointing to the spot where the trailer was kept.

Gastonia County police took a report and are investigating.

“If we could reach out to them and ask for the equipment back that would be a great help to us,” said Bonds “But, whoever stole this and took from the Boy Scouts, that’s a pretty low blow.”

Brandon Mathis, 17, has been a Boy Scout since he was in first grade. He worries future camping trips will not be canceled.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me because, in all honestly, it was a pretty old trailer,” said Mathis, who says they used the trailer all the time. “I’m not mad at them or anything. I’m just disappointed.”

Bonds says Boy Scout rules prevent them from trying to raise money to replace the stolen equipment. He’s hoping the community will pitch in and help out.

“We don’t currently have the money to replace it at this time,” said Bonds. “And a fundraiser is something that’s against national police. So, we’ll simply hope that there are donations from those in the community that would like to help us.”

The Boy Scouts worry thieves will try to sell the stolen equipment. Here’s a description of what Bonds says was stolen: