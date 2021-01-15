82-year-old man dies after suspect breaks into Rock Hill home, attacks him during robbery on New Year’s

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 82-year-old man has died after authorities said someone broke into his Rock Hill home and attacked him during a robbery on New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred on the morning of January, 1, 2021 at a residence located on Ferndale Drive.

According to Rock Hill Police, an elderly man suffered serious injuries during the burglary. Due to the severity of his injuries, he passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, officers said.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.