8-month-old baby girl struck by stray bullet in Shelby, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 8-month-old baby girl is receiving treatment in the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet late Tuesday night in Shelby, authorities said.

The shooting broke out around 10:19 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 in the 200 block of Putnam Street.

As Shelby Police officers arrived at the scene, they found an 8-month-old who had been shot. The baby girl was transported to Atrium Health Cleveland for treatment and then flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she is currently receiving treatment, police said.

Detectives said some sort of altercation occurred outside of the home where shots were fired. The baby girl was inside the home at the time the shots were fired and was struck by a bullet that traveled through an outside wall of the home.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Detectives continue to actively investigate this shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information, they can contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.