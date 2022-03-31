CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Work From Home jobs give people a chance to rethink where they should call “home.” A pair of sisters chose to ditch their life in Chicago for a months-long road trip, and they used TikTok to take others with wanderlust along.

Mikayla and Alyssa Marchuk cultivated a following of 55,000 people as they picked eight cities to live in for one month each.

“When do you ever get this opportunity? I have a remote job, I really don’t have anything tying me to Chicago anymore,” said Mikayla Marchuk.

They booked Airbnbs in Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville, TN, Austin, TX, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Scottsdale, AZ. They found accommodations for a similar cost to what they would have paid in rent had they stayed in Chicago.

The Marchuks created a scorecard with 30 categories to help compare and quantify the best parts of each city.

“We each assigned different weights to the scores based on how important a thing was to us,” Mikayla Marchuk said. “Personally, I have coeliac disease, so I have to follow a gluten-free diet strictly. So that was one of my important things, availability of restaurants and gluten-free options grocery stores. When you’re in a place and it only has three options to eat out at, it gets old.”

The sisters previously lived together, but they decided they would each settle wherever each thought was best for them. Another factor was the friends they made and met up with along the way.

“I got to reconnect with one of my childhood neighbors when we were in Austin and I haven’t seen her since we were 15,” Marchuk said.

Mikayla’s social media page grew each time they stopped in a new city. Alyssa said followers quickly started recognizing them.

“The very first night we went out, we went to Charlotte Beer Garden. We were walking up to the rooftop and all of a sudden we heard this girl screaming. We’re looking around like, ‘what’s going on?’ She fell out of her bench at the table, comes running up to my sister and hugs her and we’re like, ‘who is this girl?’ everyone on the whole rooftop was looking at us. She was like ‘I know you from TikTok!’ and we’re like ‘oh my goodness!’” she said.

Each video garnered hundreds of likes and interactions. Some offered restaurants or experiences to try, others shared judgment.

“We tried to clarify and respond with grace,” Mikayla said.

“I think they didn’t see the boring part of our travels, which was working all day every day a full-time job,” Alyssa said.

After visiting all eight cities, Alyssa made her home in Charlotte.

“Charlotte was the ultimate winner on my scorecard and in my heart,” she said.

She enjoys living in South End for now and believes the Queen City area offers opportunities to put down deeper roots.

“Eventually I want to buy a house. I want to have property, my own house and land,” Alyssa said. “I really like the suburbs of Charlotte as well.”

Mikayla also decided to move to Charlotte a few weeks later.

“We were rating things separately, but I think growing up together, we had the same things we liked about certain cities,” Alyssa said.

Mikayla says she’s looking forward to getting to know the community that captured her heart during her short stay.

“It’s hard when you move to a new city to feel comfortable and feel like this is my home, not like I moved from this place and I’m still getting settled in,” she said “I’m focused now on really plugging in.”

The sisters encourage anyone thinking about embarking on a similar adventure to take the leap.

“It’s been a wild ride, from start to finish,” Alyssa said. “I never would have expected all the fun we had, all the friends we got to see all the experiences we got to do.”