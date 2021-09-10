70 years of history: Johnston YMCA in NoDa looking at major upgrades

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While NoDa is known for the arts, food, and bars there’s one building that’s just as much a part of the neighborhood. The Johnston YMCA.

“I’ve heard that phrase used that it is the front porch of NoDa,” said Delphine Koustemer, owner of the TAC Art Gallery in NoDa.

The Johnston YMCA has been in NoDa for 70 years. As the neighborhood has grown up around it, the building has stayed the same.

“It’s a whole building redesign project,” said Ben Pinegar, the District Executive Director with the YMCA.

Ben said, they’ve been working on redesigning the YMCA for years. “It’s a beautiful building from 1951, but there are upgrades we can do to help us serve in a better way,” said Ben.

He wouldn’t specify exactly what those changes will look like, other than the fact that the building needs a lot of work. He said they’ve been working with community members to get their input.

“NoDa is very unique and special community, and doing something at this site will require us to be very mindful of stakeholder comments,” said Ben.

Ben said, right now, they’re in the design process. It will likely be late fall or early 2022 before they know what will be done with the building and what changes will happen.

As for folks in the community, they’re just hoping that the YMCA will stay where it currently is.

“Anything that’s going to help them improve their numbers, get more people there, that’s what I care about the most,” said Delphine.