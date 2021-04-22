70-year-old man killed after crashing into tractor with plow attachment in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 70-year-old man was killed in an accident Wednesday morning when the truck he was operating crashed into a plow attachment, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident happened at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 21 on Old 60 near Holland Woods Road.

According to troopers, Johnny Wayne Clearly, 70, was operating a 1997 Chevrolet S-10, traveling west, when he collided with a John Deere 8000 Series farm tractor that had a plow attachment on the rear that was over the centerline.

Clearly succumbed to his injuries at the scene, NC State Highway Patrol said.

A passenger in the pickup truck was injured and transported to the hospital. State Police are working with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office concerning any charges.