7 people injured in serious wreck on I-77 southbound in Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Seven people have been injured in a serious crash Wednesday evening along Interstate-77 southbound in the Charlotte area, Medic says.

The accident happened on I-77 southbound at Exit 6, near South Tryon Street, in Charlotte, NCDOT said.

The interstate is closed near Exit 6A, South Tryon, with a detour in place. Expected impact to traffic in the area is high, according to NCDOT.

At least two of the seven people injured were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic said.

