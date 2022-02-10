65-year-old inmate dies at Catawba County Detention Facility: Sheriff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate passed away Tuesday evening at the Catawba County Detention Facility after suffering from respiratory distress, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, deputies said they noticed William Gene Anderson, 65, suffering from some sort of respiratory distress. Deputies began to assist the inmate as a medical staff was called.

The inmate became unresponsive and attempts to revive him by Catawba County EMS were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson was incarcerated on charges of probation violation and failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired. His family has been notified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an investigation into this matter as is common in cases where an inmate dies while in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of Anderson’s death once autopsy results become available.