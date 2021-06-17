64-year-old woman struck and killed by vehicle in Davidson, police say

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Davidson, according to local authorities.

The deadly incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, on Main Street in downtown Davidson.

According to Davidson Police, a 64-year-old woman died as a result of injuries she suffered when she was struck by a vehicle. Accident reconstruction officers from Davidson Police and NC State Highway Patrol are conducting the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Main Street from Jackson Street to Concord Road was temporarily closed.