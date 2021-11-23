6 people injured in crash involving school bus on Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus on Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
According to Medic, the six people have non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided to FOX 46.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for updates.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts