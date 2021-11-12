5 kids sent to hospital after deer collides with school bus, breaks windows in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five children were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a school bus in Union County collided with a deer, shattering two windows, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a deer ran into the roadway on Medlin Road near Macedonia Church Road around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

A school bus with 21 students on board was traveling southbound when the collision happened. Two of the windows were shattered.

Officials said five students were affected by the shattered glass and were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Troopers confirmed none of the students were suffering from serious injuries.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to determine what school the bus was servicing.