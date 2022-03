SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nine people have been displaced after a Salisbury house fire Monday night, according to the Bostian Heights Fire Department.

Officials say five of the nine displaced were children (ages 2-12). The other four were adults.

Firefighters responded to the 8800 block of Castor Road near Wagon Lane for reports of a house fire.

The home is at a total loss — the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.