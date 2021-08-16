4-year-old child accidentally shot, injured in northwest Charlotte, police confirm

Local News

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A four-year-old was shot and injured by another juvenile at a home in northwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Long Ridge Lane.

Officers found a four-year-old with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Authorities said the initial evidence shows that another juvenile at the home located an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot the child.

Detectives said they were speaking with all of the adults that live at the residences.

The investigation is still active. Anyone that may have information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories